The Court of Appeals for Arnhem-Leeuwarden acquitted Sanil B. of manslaughter in the death of Carlo Heuvelman on the Spanish island of Mallorca in 2021. There is too little legal evidence to prove that Sanil B. was involved in the Waddinxveen man’s death, the court ruled on Thursday afternoon, NU.nl reports. That means that no one has been convicted for Heuvelman's death. The court did convict the group of men from Hilversum of nightlife violence on the island during the early hours of 14 July 2021.

The court called the manslaughter acquittal very disappointing for the victim’s loved ones. However, according to the judge, a trace of Heuvelman’s DNA found on Sanil B.’s shoe combined with witness statements is not sufficient to conclude without doubt what happened.

A total of seven suspects from Hilversum were involved in the case stemming from a vicious assault on Carlo Heuvelman during a night out on the Spanish island of Mallorca. The 27-year-old from Waddinxveen died from brain injuries suffered in the beating early on July 14, 2021.

Heuvelman was jumped on the boulevard near the El Arenal seaside resort. His friends were also injured, as were other men. Heuvelman suffered the worst injuries by far, and died in a hospital four days later.

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) recommended the suspects be convicted during the appellate court hearing. The OM said prison sentences of up to ten years were appropriate.

The prime suspect, 22-year-old Sanil B., is facing the highest sentence for one charge of manslaughter and two counts of attempted manslaughter. He is the only one of the former group of friends who is still incarcerated. Forensic investigators said trace evidence found on the suspect’s shoe matched the victim’s DNA. B. was believed to have kicked or stomped Heuvelman during the attack.

B. has maintained his innocence. “I have had zero-point-zero to do with Carlo’s death,” he said. Still, he was convicted by the lower court in 2022 and sentenced to seven years in prison. During the first trial, the OM also recommended a ten-year sentence.

In that trial, the court found it proven that B. killed Heuvelman “with one or more others,” but said the OM did not convincingly prove who was involved. Co-defendants Mees T. (20) and Hein B. (20) were acquitted of manslaughter, but they were sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for their involvement in other fights.

On appeal, the OM presented a different argument and said prosecutors no longer hold them responsible for Heuvelman’s death. According to the prosecutors, Hein and Mees do not fit the description from the most important eyewitness.

They did say that Mees T. is guilty of public violence and an attempted serious assault on Heuvelman’s friend. The OM sought a lower sentence this time around, recommending two years in prison, of which 350 days may be conditionally suspended. Hein B. (20) heard a sentence recommendation of 1.5 years in prison, with 208 days conditionally suspended. He was accused of public violence and the attempted manslaughter of one of Heuvelman’s friends.