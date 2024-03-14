More healthcare workers are getting caught with a false diploma or Certificate of Good Conduct (VOG). Last year, the Healthcare and Youth Inspectorate (IGJ) caught 118 healthcare workers committing this fraud, compared to 106 in 2022, 48 in 2021, and 17 in 2020, De Telegraaf reports.

Many were exposed during a job application. Others were caught when colleagues or patients raised doubts about the quality of their work. Last year, the IGJ caught 106 healthcare workers with false diplomas and 12 with false VOGs.

According to the IGJ, the increase can partly be explained by its call last year to healthcare providers to check these documents. “But it may also be that people more often try to work with false diplomas or certificates,” IGJ spokesperson Frank Wassenaar told the newspaper.

Due to staff shortages, more healthcare providers are also working with freelancers and temporary staff. “Employers often think that employment agencies check the papers. They do not realize that they, as employers, are responsible for this,” Wassenaar said.

Most diploma and VOG fraud cases last year happened in disability care, mental healthcare, nursing homes, and youth care. “Large institutions such as hospitals often have professional personnel and organization departments. That is often not the case in small institutions, and checks are not always carried out properly,” said Wassenaar.

He urged healthcare providers to check their employees' papers and references, but also inquire with the Inspectorate. The IGJ registers healthcare workers who could pose a risk due to previous issues. “And above all, check the applicant's identity and record it. There was a lawsuit where a suspect claimed he wasn’t at a job application. Because it was not recorded, he was acquitted,” Wassenaar said.