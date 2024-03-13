A large natural gas delivery pipeline is in danger of breaking in Eindhoven. Authorities closed both the A2 motorway and the regional N2 highway in both directions between De Hogt and Leenderheide due to the threat.

It would be “very dangerous” if the gas pipeline were to rupture, said a spokesperson for the fire department. The immediate area was evacuated, and people in hotels and buildings nearby have been warned so that they can prepare for an eventual evacuation.

The spokesperson explained that a pump installation on Professor Holstlaan is sinking. The gas pipes there are sagging as a result, and authorities were very concerned because of the large volume of gas transported through the system there.

The owner of the pipeline has shut it down, said the spokesperson. This means that there was no new gas flowing through the pipes, but there was still gas within the sealed-off portion.

The installation was sinking because of subsistence caused by sand being washed away. The reason for this remained under investigation.

Attempts were being made to prevent any further sagging, and thus reduce the risk of a gas leak. The immediate surroundings were cordoned off, and various roads have been blocked from entering traffic.

Van der Valk is one of the hotels that was alerted to the urgent situation. “We are doing everything to remove the danger, but we have told them to be prepared if we cannot control the situation, so they can evacuate their building.”

It was not immediately clear who was affected by the evacuation. The spokesperson was not ready to provide further details about them.

Initially, authorities closed only two westbound lanes of the N2 as a precaution. The A2 was not immediately shut down because of the wind direction.

