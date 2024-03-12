A group of fatbike manufacturers will join forces to punish those responsible for increasing the maximum speed of purchased e-bikes beyond what is legally allowable. For example, manufacturers said they could boycott e-bike retailers when they are found selling illegal souped-up bikes, the manufacturers Brekr, Phatfour, Doppio, and Knaap said on Tuesday.

Fatbikes, which are electric bikes with fatter tires, are routinely modified to make them faster. This makes their use more dangerous, and increases the likelihood that those using them and others on bike paths will wind up injured in an accident, according to the four manufacturers.

People caught with a souped-up fatbike or a different type of electric bike run the risk of fines worth hundreds of euros. This is because souped-up e-bikes are legally seen as motor vehicles, and therefore, drivers need a license and a helmet.

The government needs to make sure that retailers of all types of electric bikes stop importing and selling illegally modified bikes, the manufacturers said. "Let's say that you only take measures against fat bikes. Then the problem will just shift to e-bikes with thin wheels, which are already being souped up a lot of the time," according to Niels Willems, one of the founders and executives of Brekr.

The manufacturers think the government should make it illegal to use performance-enhancing kits. Willems said he believes that this would be a good first step. "These sets can be turned off at the press of a button when a police control comes near. But they then go just as fast after the check." They also think that police should check e-bikes more often.

Among the manufacturers' agreements is that a seller will not be allowed to sell any bikes made by one of the four companies if they have been given a fine for selling illegally modified e-bikes after an inspection.

If a manufacturer suspects that a seller is doing this, or is marketing illegally upgraded vehicles, then the manufacturers will want to speak with the retailer. These conversations may then result in the shop being forced to stop selling the bicycles from the four manufacturers, even if no fine has been issued.