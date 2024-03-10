Reinier Castelein, chairman of the trade union De Unie, fears that the Netherlands is falling behind economically due to the deteriorating business climate in the country. In his opinion, conditions have deteriorated not only for large corporations but also for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

"The increase in the minimum wage is hitting SMBs knee-deep, retailers are sitting on huge coronavirus debts. We say that there were support packages, but if they had helped, these people wouldn't be in misery right now," said Castelein on the TV program WNL Op Zondag.

In his opinion, retailers are also disadvantaged by the fact that municipalities are introducing parking fees.“Municipalities are introducing parking fees, among other things, which makes the center less attractive,” he explained.

In addition, the succession of family businesses is made even less attractive by the introduction of higher taxes. "Everything is wrong with the business climate in the Netherlands," the trade unionist concluded.

Last week, chip machine manufacturer ASML and excavator company Boskalis sharply criticized what they see as a deteriorating business climate in the Netherlands. They threatened to (partially) leave the Netherlands.

Castelein had previously warned that "the exodus of large companies" is also affecting SMBs. Bakeries, security companies, florists, cab firms and landscapers will all lose out if the main branches disappear, he said. "During the head office closures, there was no 25th anniversary in a department where a baker would have come to deliver cakes. Then there were no lunches where sandwiches were delivered," the chairman said on Sunday.

According to him, the problems were mainly caused by The Hague. "The country has been at a standstill for several years, which is bad for the economy. The political course has been so volatile in recent years that I sometimes get the feeling that the chamber has simply lost the thread."

Castelein also pointed to education. "Far too little thought is given to what education we need now to provide the economy with well-trained people in ten years," he stated.