About 35,000 people will take part in the 48th NN CPC Loop, a running competition in The Hague, on Sunday. The start and finish are on the Malieveld. The shortest distance is a youth run over 1 km, starting at 9.15 a.m. The main competition is the NN half marathon, which starts at 2 p.m., according to Omroep West.

Many participants normally come to The Hague by train, but this is difficult now. Due to construction work, there are no trains to and from The Hague Central Station. Therefore, participants will have to get off at Laan van NOI or Den Haag HS stations. From there they can take public transport to Central Station or they can walk. There will also be extra buses.

Regarding the construction work, the organizer of the NN CPC loop said "It would have been nice for us if the work had taken place on a different weekend, but unfortunately you don't always have full control over it. We discussed it, but in the end, it was decided to carry out the work this weekend.

The municipality of The Hague said it was concerned about the coincidence of the railroad work with the NN CPC Loop. According to the municipality, a plan was then drawn up for alternative transportation."We trust that based on the agreements made, no major problems will arise with traveling to and from the CPC event."