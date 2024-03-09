The Hague Central Station will not be accessible by train throughout the weekend. Due to the construction work, there will be no trains to and from the station. Travelers can still reach the station by tram, bus and RandstadRail.

The rail operator ProRail is working on overhead lines, train protection, cables and pipes. In addition, the tracks are also being renewed. The Hague Central Station is one of the busiest stations in the country.

The work coincides with the CPC loop. Around 35,000 people take part in this running event every year. Participants arriving by train can change to other means of public transport at The Hague HS or Laan van NOI. They can also walk to the start of the run.