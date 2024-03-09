It seems clear to most that Max Verstappen will once again be unstoppable in the F1 this season. The three-time world champion easily won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after winning the opening race of the season in Bahrain last week. And just like last week, the 26-year-old Red Bull driver converted his pole position into a win.

Teammate Sergio Pérez rode to second place on the fast race track of Jeddah, far behind the Dutchman. A five-second time penalty did not jeopardize that classification, as the Mexican had more than enough lead over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who finished third.

Verstappen celebrated his 56th Grand Prix victory in Formula 1 in Saudi Arabia. He leads the standings after two races with 51 points.

Verstappen took off very quickly after the start and was already one second ahead after the first lap. Leclerc managed to fend off an attack from Pérez in second place, but after four laps, the Mexican was already past him. The Red Bulls were not given the opportunity to drive further away from the rest, as a hard crash by Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) on the eighth lap brought the safety car onto the track.

Verstappen and Pérez took advantage of the opportunity to make a pit stop without significant time loss. It was a brilliant piece of craftsmanship because the mechanics changed the tires of the two Red Bulls in ten seconds. The only obstacle then was Lando Norris of McLaren, who did not make a pit stop in the neutral phase and temporarily took the lead. After thirteen of the fifty laps, Verstappen passed the Brit.

Pérez took back second place after eighteen laps, but the Mexican was told he had to take a five-second time penalty. He had hindered Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) too much when driving away after his pit stop.

Verstappen predicted after the qualifying race that his car, the RB20, would be fine. He was right, as the Red Bull went smoothly and faster than any other car over the asphalt. Ferrari, McLaren, Aston Martin, and Mercedes seem to have failed to build a car that can seriously compete with Red Bull.

Debutant Oliver Bearman, who replaced Carlos Sainz at Ferrari due to the Spaniard suffering from appendicitis, finished a creditable seventh.