The 37th TEFAF international art and antiques fair in Maastricht will be open to the public from Saturday. Over the past two days, the event has already been open to invited guests, such as museum representatives. Trade was already brisk at the start of the fair. However, buyers do not take their acquisitions with them straight away but leave them there until March 14, when the fair closes.

Anyone who buys a ticket can see countless objects and works of art. The offered artworks and objects come from all eras, for example, a Roman burial urn from the 1st century, or have sometimes only just been made.

Works of art by famous artists are not uncommon at TEFAF. For example, there is an artwork by Salvador Dalí depicting former US President Lincoln and a painting by Johannes Vermeer, "Double painting with the appearance of a Vermeer figure in the face of Abraham Lincoln". Art enthusiasts can also get their hands on a sculpture by Auguste Rodin or a painting by Pablo Picasso.

Around 270 exhibitors from more than 20 countries are represented at the fair, 18 of whom are taking part for the first time. TEFAF is globally recognized as the world’s premier fair for fine art, design, and antiques and accumulates 7,000 years of art history from ancient to contemporary, it says on its website.

The fair is a few days shorter this time, eight days instead of 11. For many participants, TEFAF was too long. Around 50,000 interested visitors are expected.