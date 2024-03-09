A large fire raged in a commercial building in Almere Haven on Friday night. The fire department deployed numerous units to extinguish the fire, which broke out at around 3.15 a.m. at the De Steiger industrial estate.

The fire department managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the site where a car tire company is located, a spokeswoman for the safety region said on Saturday morning. "The fire now appears to be under control and I expect we will be able to notify the fire chief within the hour." However, it is unclear how many stores are affected and how much damage has been caused.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. According to the fire department, no one was injured.