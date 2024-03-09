Tech companies often present themselves as diverse and inclusive, but in reality, there is still a lot of room for improvement in this area. Surveys among employees with a non-Dutch background show that they don't always feel in the right place, said founder Ingrid Tappin of the organization Diverse Leaders in Tech.

At tech companies in the Netherlands, 45 percent of employees with a non-Western background feel that they are treated equally, the organization reported based on a survey by Motivaction. At the same time, more than one in three men in the tech sector stated that they would prefer not to work with colleagues who wear a headscarf.

According to Tappin, this shows the difference in the perception of diversity in the workplace. "If you ask, the majority say that things are going pretty well within the company. But if you then look at where these people come from, you can see that discrimination is a big problem for many people with a Western or non-Western migration background."

Diverse Leaders in Tech is designed to help companies create more diverse and inclusive workplaces. This requires more reliable data and figures, Tappin explained. "Compared to countries like the UK, the Scandinavian countries and the US, we in the Netherlands are much less data-driven on this topic. So if we do something here, we're shooting a bit in the dark."

According to Tappin, the issue should not be neglected for business reasons alone. In a workplace that is too one-sided, there is often a lack of knowledge about foreign markets, which can cost money.

"But of course, we are also in a time where we need to be much more responsible when it comes to technology and the advent of AI," she warned. She points to possible biases that artificial intelligence can cause through the selection of data.

"You have to think about who is developing the product and where it ends up," said Tappin. "You have to consider that if your product is successful, it's not just for the Dutch market and it's not just used by 'early adopters' who look like you.

She also criticized an overly one-sided focus on famous white male tech entrepreneurs in the media. "If you look at the media, we still pay a lot of attention to men who look like Elon Musk. The media has a responsibility to open up new networks."