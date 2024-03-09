Several companies outside the media sector as well as schools and universities want to join the Mediapact course on respectful behavior. The partnership between several major players in the audiovisual media launched the online Respectful Behavior course last week, which can be completed by all employees in the sector. The e-learning is one of the initiatives developed following scandals surrounding undesirable behavior in shows such as The Voice and DWDD.

"Over the past week, The business community and training courses have contacted us expressing an interest in the e-learning course," said a Mediapact spokesperson. "This shows that striving for an inclusive and respectful culture requires attention, and not just in the media sector. You may never reach the finish line, but the more we pull together and take action, the better we can work together in the workplace. And the less likely it is that something will go wrong."

The Media Pact is working with all the companies and schools that have signed up. "The schools want to include the course in their teaching materials," the spokesperson explained. Several dates have already been agreed. "That's why we've also put the course on our website so that everyone can watch it."

Overall, the course aims to combat undesirable behavior in Hilversum where many Dutch broadcasters and media companies are located. Employees, managers, presenters and actors must complete the course before the end of June. Practical examples of aggression, violence, discrimination and sexually assaultive behavior will be covered.

The online course will be completed over the next few months by thousands of employees of NPO, RTL, Talpa and the companies EMG, NEP as well as The Dutch Content Producers (NCP). The companies themselves are responsible for ensuring that all employees complete the course but have committed to doing so by joining the Media Pact.