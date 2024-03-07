The United States government is pushing the Dutch government to impose further restrictions on advanced chip machine maker ASML regarding the company's business with organizations in China, Bloomberg reported based on information from unnamed sources. The Americans want ASML to be blocked from performing maintenance and renovations of its specialized equipment that Chinese clients have purchased.

Restrictions already prevent ASML from selling some of its most advanced equipment to China. The United States thinks it should also be impossible for the Chinese clients who bought the equipment before the restrictions to contract ASML for necessary maintenance.

Spokespeople for ASML and the Dutch government would not comment on the story to Bloomberg. The United States Department of Commerce also refused to comment.

The U.S. has been concerned for several years that China is using chip technology from Western countries for military purposes. The Dutch government restricted ASML exports last year after pressure from the U.S. Initially, the company was not allowed to sell any of its most advanced machines to Chinese customers, but certain types of older machines were added to that list last year.

Yet there are still some holes in the system, sources told Bloomberg. This is believed to be why the U.S. is pushing for more restrictions. The American government is not only looking at ASML, but wants to further push Japanese companies to stop exporting certain chemicals to China. The chemicals in question are used to make computer chips.

The United States government has also asked the European Union to improve its coordination of export restrictions on sensitive technology. They want Member States to work together better while formulating new export measures.

One of the ideas would be whether the EU could investigate how Member States can better craft export measures together. Countries could discuss any problems surrounding the export of technologies together before a Member State decides to introduce barriers.

The governments in Tokyo and The Hague have reacted calmly to the new pressure from Washington D.C. The national governments are said to want to see the impact of the restrictions before taking steps to implement them.