It is not yet known whether 21-year-old Sacha C., who was arrested in Italy, will be surrendered to the Netherlands. He is suspected of killing his 65-year-old father, Chain, and 60-year-old family friend Lambertus ter Horst. The victims, from Amsterdam and Harderwijk, were murdered last August in the Italian village of Montaldo di Mondovì.

“Extradition will be discussed after the judge's decision,” said a spokesperson from the prosecutors' office of Cuneo, Italy. The village lies in the Cuneo province, which was rattled by the murders and the ensuing manhunt.

C. was thoroughly examined at length by Italian mental health specialists. He has recently been housed in the psychiatric ward at a prison. “The expert witness has determined that C. is unreasonable and requests the court to terminate the detention,” the spokesperson for the prosecution added.

“We are asking the judge for mandatory treatment in a closed ward because he may pose a danger to those around him.”

The Dutch man was able to evade police for two days after the crime. He was eventually found sleeping on a bench by a chapel. He was spotted in the forest by officers during the search but managed to escape.

C. did not resist arrest and remained silent at the time. The Italian authorities suspected the man had psychiatric problems when he was captured.

