The authorities in Italy expanded their search for 21-year-old Sacha C., accused of killing his father and a family friend in a home in Montaldo di Mondovi on Wednesday, Italian press agency ANSA reported. The young man, believed to be in mental distress, fled into the woods surrounding the small village in the Piemont mountain region, and the police were still looking for him on Thursday night.

C. and his father Chain (65) were visiting Lambertus ter Horst (60) at his home in the mountain valley. On Wednesday, an argument allegedly escalated to C. grabbing a kitchen knife and killing his father. He also attacked Ter Horst when he intervened, the Carabinieri, Italy’s military police force, believe. Both men died.

According to ANSA, the Carabinieri have expanded their search to the other villages close to Montaldo, including Rorburent, Monastero Vasco, and San Giacomo di Roburent, up to the sanctuary of Vicoforte.

The manhunt is complicated by the extensive wooded area around Montaldo di Mondovi, with many dense areas that are difficult to search.

The police warned that C. may be dangerous and urged locals to be vigilant. The Carabinieri will remain in the area until he has been found, the police said.