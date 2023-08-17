The Italian police are searching for a 21-year-old Dutchman suspected of a double murder in the hamlet of Montaldo di Mondovi in northern Italy. He is suspected of stabbing his father and a family friend to death on Wednesday. The authorities believe he is in psychological distress and dangerous, De Telegraaf and AD reports.

The young Dutchman and his father were visiting the family friend at his home in the hamlet, which is in the province of Cuneo in the Piedmont region. AD reported that an argument broke out on Wednesday, and the young man grabbed a kitchen knife and killed his father. He then went after the family friend. The man was critically injured but managed to alert the police. First responders rushed him to a hospital in Turin, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No one else was in the house at the time of the murder. The young man allegedly fled into the woods surrounding the hamlet. Montaldo di Mondovi has about 600 residents. It is fairly remote and surrounded by forests and abandoned buildings.

Because the authorities considered the suspect dangerous, they launched a massive manhunt. A helicopter circled above the small village while the surrounding area was combed by the carabinieri, Italy’s military policing force. The police urged locals and residents of surrounding villages to be alert.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs told the Telegraaf that it was aware of the incident and is in contact with both Dutch families. The Ministry confirmed that the victims are a 60-year-old man from Hardewijk and a 65-year-old man from Amsterdam.