The number of secondary education students suspended or expelled from school due to misconduct towards teachers and other educational staff increased significantly. In the past school year, the number of suspended or expelled high schoolers topped pre-pandemic levels throughout the country and at all different levels of education, RTL Nieuws reports.

During the coronavirus pandemic, there was a significant drop in the number of suspensions and expulsions from schools. That drop was canceled out this past school year.

There were the most problems in pre-vocational secondary education. In VMBO-Kader, 410 students were suspended or expelled last school year, compared to 301 before the pandemic. In VMBO-Basis, that number increased from 393 to 402.

Pre-university education had fewer expulsions and suspensions - 69 in VWO, compared to 34 before COVID-19, and 164 in HAVO, compared to 146.

Teachers have noticed the increase. RTL spoke to 350 members of the trade union CNV Education, and 200 said they have personally faced misconduct from students, mostly in the form of insults and threats. Some teachers said that students harass them in their private time, finding them at home or vandalizing their property.

The teachers don’t think there is one single reason for the increased misconduct. They blame a tougher and more individualized society, “street culture,” and how parents are raising their children.

“Parents often justify student behavior. Students are no longer confronted at home about their behavior at school. In fact, parents come to redress when their child is reprimanded. What kind of signal are you sending out with that?” one teacher told the broadcaster.

Teachers also said they often don’t feel supported by the school leadership. They often try to keep incidents under wraps, according to the broadcaster.

Aggression against teachers is “completely unacceptable,” Education Minister Marielle Paul said on X. “It is scandalous that some parents justify this and even seek redress at school. Schools must stand up for their employees. Take tough action and report immediately if teachers are threatened by students or parents.”

She told the broadcaster that she wants to amend the law so that schools are obliged to register incidents. She also urged schools to call the police if a student commits a crime.