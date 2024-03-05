The RIVM Health Institute advises against nutritional supplements containing the herbs Huperzia serrata, Tabernanthe iboga, or Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) because they can be harmful, even if you use them according to the instructions on the packaging. Tabernanthe iboga, a mind-altering drug used during so-called iboga ceremonies, can disrupt the heart rhythm and even be fatal. "Dozens of deaths have been reported worldwide after the use of this herb, including a few cases in the Netherlands," the RIVM says.

There were at least three deaths in the Netherlands due to the herbs, but the RIVM could not say when those deaths occurred. Other side effects include nausea, acute psychoses, epileptic seizures, and hallucinations.

There has not been enough scientific research done into the damaging effects of Ashwagandha, which is to help with stress and insomnia, but doctors have reported poisonings and damage to the livers. Ashwaganda used to be used in China and India to induce an abortion. Ashwagandha is the only one of the herbs mentioned that can also be used to make tea, which is also not recommended.

Huperzia serrate, used to improve concentration and support memory, can result in people feeling muscles weakness, stomach cramps, diarrhea, increased salivation, blurred vision, lacrimation, and paralysis symptoms. The herbs are also potentially harmful to an unborn baby. Anyone who is expecting should not use any of the herbs mentioned, the RIVM emphasizes.

It is not known how many people take these drugs. Products containing Huperzia serrata or Tabernanthe iboga are mainly sold online, but those containing Ashwagandha can also be found in drugstores.