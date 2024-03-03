The Eurovision entry song Europapa by Joost Klein was streamed more than 1.2 million times in the Netherlands on Friday, according to public figures from the streaming service Spotify. This could mean that Joost Klein has set a new record. In previous years, this record was held by Duncan Laurence.

Klein presented the song on Thursday afternoon on the evening show with Arjen Lubach. By Thursday evening, the song had been streamed over half a million times. These are also figures that Dutch songs rarely achieve on Spotify. Friday was the first full day that Europapa was available to listen to on Spotify. Arcade by Duncan Laurence reached over 1 million streams the day after his victory at the Eurovision Song Contest in May 2019.

The communications agency that represents Spotify in the Netherlands says it will only be able to say after the weekend whether Joost Klein has set a new record. Europapa is not only doing remarkably well in the Netherlands. With more than 1.6 million streams within 24 hours, the song is the 104th most listened to song worldwide. Europapa is also very well listened to in Belgium and Austria, among other countries.

Not only the song itself but also the "silent outro", in which Joost Klein talks about his deceased parents, is well received on Spotify. With over 337,000 streams, this part of the song was the second most listened to Spotify clip on Friday. Europapa's music video is also frequently viewed on YouTube. Here, the number of views is already approaching the four million mark almost two days after the song was launched.

This year's Eurovision Song Contest will take place from May 7 to 11 in Malmö, Sweden. Klein will represent the Netherlands in the second semi-final on May 9.