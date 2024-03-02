Aldi, Dirk, Lidl and Plus have promised to take ambitious steps to sell more plant-based products, animal rights organization Wakker Dier reported on Saturday. Previously, Albert Heijn, Ekoplaza and Odin had already announced that they would do so, meaning that seven supermarkets are now joining Wakker Dier's goal "for a transition to more plant-based proteins", according to the organization.

The supermarkets promise that by 2030, 60 percent of the protein-containing products sold must be plant-based. Currently, 40 percent of all proteins consumed by the Dutch are of plant origin. In this way, the supermarkets are helping people who want to eat less meat, said Wakker Dier.

To promote the sale of plant-based products, supermarkets have several options, explained a spokesperson for Wakker Dier. For example, they can give these products a good place on the shelves, ensure there is sufficient choice and put them on sale more often. The supermarkets have promised to report on their progress every year.

According to Wakker Dier, the Health Council recently concluded that a diet with 60 percent plant-based proteins is better for the health of most Dutch people.