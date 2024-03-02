At the 29th party conference on Saturday, SP members gave Lilian Marijnissen, who announced her immediate resignation as party leader at the beginning of December, a standing ovation. Party colleague and former SP leader Agnes Kant addressed the involuntary departure of the party leader in her speech. "The fact that you are leaving is not your own decision," she said.

After another lost election, unrest had arisen in the party, said Kant. The question had been raised as to whether it wasn't time for a new face. "If a seed of doubt is sown, it is not sustainable. As party leader, you have to have unconditional support." When Marijnissen no longer felt this, she resigned.

Kant emphasized, "We lost several elections, all of us, despite you, even though you did a fantastic job."

The day after the election, Marijnissen told ANP that she "very much regretted" this loss, but also felt "combative" and wanted to continue as party leader. At a subsequent party executive meeting, Marijnissen sensed too little support to continue. One day later, she announced her resignation as party leader and MP on X.

Marijnissen succeeded Emile Roemer as political leader of the SP on December 13, 2017. Since then, the SP has lost in all elections, both in the parliamentary elections and in the provincial council and municipal elections. Jimmy Dijk succeeded Marijnissen.

In recognition of her work and commitment, Marijnissen was awarded the Golden Tomato, the SP's highest award, by Kant.

At the beginning of the afternoon, Tiny Kox was also officially bid farewell with a standing ovation. Kox had been a member of the Federal Council for more than 20 years when he stepped down in mid-February. He led the SP parliamentary group from 2003 to 2022.

Around 600 SP members were present at the congress.