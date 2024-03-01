The court in Groningen awarded an asylum seeker 4,200 euros in compensation for the time he spent in solitary confinement in the asylum enforcement center in Hoogeveen. The case could have far-reaching consequences. In recent years, the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) placed over 200 people in isolation rooms in Hoogeveen, the Telegraaf reports.

Asylum seekers who cause problems are moved to the “enforcement and supervision location” located in a former prison in Hoogeveen. Those who cause problems there can end up in a “time-out room” for up to two weeks, with hardly any contact with others.

That’s what happened to an Iraqi asylum seeker. The COA put him in an isolation cell three times as punishment for misbehavior - making punching moments towards COA staff and kicking another asylum seeker, according to the newspaper.

The court in Groningen considered that “unlawful deprivation of liberty.” It ruled that the asylum seeker is entitled to approximately 100 euros per day in the isolation room, amounting to 4,200 euros in this case. The COA must also compensate the man for his legal costs of around 2,200 euros.

The COA will appeal against the ruling. A spokesperson couldn’t tell the Telegraaf whether it changed the working methods in Hoogeveen and what the alternatives are if the isolation cell is not allowed as punishment. “Residents are free to voluntarily refrain from receiving shelter at the COA and leave the enforcement and supervision location,” the spokesperson said.

According to the newspaper, at least five other asylum seekers have already filed lawsuits against the COA over time spent in isolation. Between January 2021 and August 2023, COA workers put asylum seekers in isolation in Hoogeveen 205 times, the COA spokesperson said.