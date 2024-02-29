Railroad infrastructure firm ProRail will work with construction contractor BAM on the tracks and platforms at the central station in The Hague, ProRail announced on Thursday. Passenger train timetables have already been adjusted on March 2 and 3 and then from March 9 to 13.

Trains will not run between Den Haag Laan van NOI on the east side of the city and Den Haag Centraal. Additionally, there will be no trains at all to and from Den Haag Centraal on March 9 and 10.

The Hague will host the CPC Run that weekend, an event that tens of thousands of people participate in annually. National railway NS will use replacement buses, and passengers will be able to use the metro network.

However, they should account for extra travel time, additional transfers, detour routes, and crowds. Passengers are recommended to use the travel planner to organize their trip shortly before departure.

The start and finish of the CPC Run is by the Malieveld, close to Den Haag Centraal. Around 35,000 people will take part in the run. "It would have been nice for us if the construction was happening on a different weekend, but sadly, you can't always influence that. We discussed this, but ultimately, it was decided to have the work take place that weekend," the organizer said.

Participants traveling from Leiden or Delft to The Hague can step over to metro line E at Laan van NOI and take that to Den Haag Centraal. The last part of the trip will be free of charge for them. Trains from Gouda will also veer off at Den Haag HS Station, about two kilometers south of the central station. Passengers can change there to the tram or bus.

ProRail will be working on infrastructure, including overhead lines, train protection, cables and pipes. The track and a part of platform ten outside the platform roof will also be renewed.