Residents of 94 municipalities in the Netherlands will spend more than 1,000 euros on municipal housing costs this year. Last year, it was still 54, according to research by the VEH association for homeowners. The municipal housing costs bill will increase by an average of 5.9 percent this year.

A multi-person household will spend an average of 951 euros in municipal housing costs this year, an increase of 53 euros compared to a year earlier. The municipal housing costs consist of property, waste, and sewerage taxes. These are rising by an average of 5.9 percent, 6.1 percent, and 5.3 percent, respectively.

In 40 municipalities, housing costs are rising by 10 percent or more. Although the differences are significant, VEH notes. Housing costs are rising the most in Wijdemeren in Noord-Holland. Homeowners there pay 275 euros more, an increase of 23 percent. In Oosterhout (Noord-Brabant), the bill increases by an average of 194 euros.

Housing costs will decrease this year in 11 of the 339 municipalities surveyed, compared to 44 municipalities last year. The reduction is largest at 12 percent in Valkenburg aan de Geul, Limburg. Homeowners will also spend 70 and 80 euros less in Nederweert (Limburg) and Reusel-De Mierden (Noord-Brabant).

Municipal housing costs are highest in Bloemendaal (Noord-Holland), according to the VEH calculations. Residents there pay an average of 1,561 euros per year. Homeowners in Rijssen-Holten (Overijssel) spend the least at an average of 634 euros.

The property tax is increasing sharply in some municipalities. In Baarle-Nassau (Noord-Brabant), for example, by 30 percent. It is also rising sharply in Gorinchem, Schiermonikoog, and Heemstede. In Oostellingwerf (Friesland), the property tax decreases by 5 percent.

There are also large differences between municipalities in waste and sewerage taxes. The sewerage tax is rising by 132 euros in Wijdemeren and 79 euros in Culemborg, for example. In Valkenburg aan de Geul, residents pay 169 euros less in sewerage taxes.