NEC Nijmegen scored in extra time to advance to the KNVB Cup final against SC Cambuur on Tuesday. Regular time in the match finished 1-1 after goals from Roberts Uldrikis and Koki Ogawa. A gaol from Kodai Sano in extra time ensured that the Eredivisie side will face either Feyenoord or FC Groningen in the final.

NEC manager Rogier Meijer was forced to change his lineup as Dirk Proper did not recover in time from a hamstring injury that he picked up on Saturday in the 2-0 win against Sparta Rotterdam. Japanese midfielder Kodai Sano took his place. SC Cambuur's lineup was changed in two places compared to Friday's league match, in which the Frisians lost 2-0 at FC Emmen. Midfielder Daniël van Kaam and defender Floris Smand lost their places to Marco Tol and Jeremy van Mullem.

The start of the match was delayed due to the smoke from fireworks making the pitch hard to see. The fireworks continued throughout most of the first half.

The away side hit the post after 14 minutes. NEC striker Koki Ogawa's shot was saved with the fingertips of Cambuur goalkeeper Yanick van Osch, who sent it on to the post.

Meijer's side hit the woodwork again five minutes later. Sontje Hansen cut inside before seeing his shot deflected onto the top of the crossbar.

Despite the away side being the more dangerous, the second-division team took the lead in the 24th minute. A cross from Jeremy van Mullem found Fedde de Jong in the box, who showed great composure to head the ball back across to striker Roberts Uldrikis. The two-meter-long forward nodded home, scoring his 12th of the season despite only getting his first goal in November.

The match was halted in the first minute of the second half as the fireworks from outside the stadium went over the pitch. Sano nearly rewarded his manager's faith with a goal a few minutes after the restart. Rober crossed with his weaker foot to Sano, who had run from midfield unmarked. His finish was lacking, however, with the header going straight van Osch.

NEC nearly scored again a minute later. Rober's corner was met by centre-back Bram Nuytinck, who was stopped before Sano's shot from the rebound seemed to be going into the goal before it hit his teammate Tjarron Cherry on the goalie.

Rober's corners kept causing danger, and the pressure told on the hour mark. Ogawa met the cross and swept the ball home with the instep of his foot. The match was stopped again for a short while after the goal as an empty cup had been thrown onto the pitch.

The match finished 1-1, resulting in thirty minutes of extra time. The away side scored in the ninth of those thirty minutes. Substitute Yvandro Borges Sanchez dribbled past his marker brilliantly before crossing for Sano. It was the third time lucky for the 20-year-old who scored his first goal of the season, and the second was scored by a Japanese player in the match for NEC.

NEC's substitutes made the difference, as Cambuur could not match the quality in extra time. It is the fifth time that NEC has made the KNVB Cup final. They lost the finals in 1973, 1983, 1994, and 2000. Meijer's side will not be able to celebrate as they are back in league action on Friday against FC Volendam.