Dutch national railway NS said it cannot say for certain how the union strike will affect passenger train service on Wednesday. Employees that day will walk off the job for four hours in total, starting at 4 a.m. The NS said passengers will definitely be inconvenienced by the strike, but a spokesperson on Monday morning could not say how extensive the issues will be.

During previous work stoppages and technical interruptions, the NS has warned passengers to be prepared for delays and cancellations once an issue is resolved. This is because the full operational schedule is brought online gradually, and needs time to get on track.

NS workers will also be joined by regional transport providers when they go on a strike for a better, permanent early retirement scheme. Employees from the public transport companies in Amsterdam (GVB), The Hague (HTM) and Rotterdam (RET) will also stop working from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Tuesday for the same reason, taking buses, trams and metros out of service. Police have also carried out their own strikes for the same purpose in recent weeks, as did cleaning crews at Schiphol Airport on Monday.

Aside from national train service on Wednesday, nearly all regional buses, trams and trains will be at a standstill Wednesday morning. The timetables from transport companies Arriva, Connexxion, EBS, Hermes, Keolis, Qbuzz and Transdev will be largely cancelled from 4 a.m. Starting at 8 a.m., the buses, trams and regional trains will be up and running again.

Passengers traveling with these companies will also feel the effects of the strike after 8 a.m. In Amsterdam, the GVB said expects that buses, trams and metros will be running normally again “around noon."

RET warns that the timetable will not be “somewhat in order again” until around 11 a.m., because it takes time to get all the buses, metros and trams to the right places. HTM expects that trams and buses will be running according to the timetable again around 9:30 a.m.