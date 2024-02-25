This month has officially been recorded as the warmest February ever measured in the Netherlands. The average temperature in De Bilt is expected to be between 8.1 and 8.3 degrees, weather service Weeronline reported. The old record with an average of 7.6 degrees dates back to 1990. Normally, the average temperature in February is 4.2 degrees.

A southwest wind brought in very mild air this month so that the nights remained mild. From February 1 to 20, the nights were even 6 degrees warmer than normal. Only on February 7 and 8, there was a very light frost of -0.2 degrees.

Furthermore, this February had a record number of 17 days with maximum temperatures above 10 degrees. So far, this record has been 16 days measured in 1990 and 2019, according to Weeronline.

This February is not only record-breakingly warm but with an average of 110-120 mm of rain, it is also one of the wettest Februarys since records began in 1906. The record holder remains February 2020 with a national average of 144 mm. February was also particularly gloomy, with 50-60 hours of sunshine compared to 96 normal hours, the weather service reported.