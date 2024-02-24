The Ukrainian flag was raised in front of the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of parliament, on Saturday morning. On Saturday, it was exactly two years ago that Russia invaded Ukraine.

Volt leader Laurens Dassen proposed to fly the Ukrainian flag. VVD, GroenLinks-PvdA, NSC, BBB, CDA, SGP, ChristenUnie, Party for the Animals and JA21 supported the call. Normally, only the Dutch flag and the flag of the European Union fly on the building of the Tweede Kamer.

Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte posted a special video-message on X to commemorate the war in Ukraine. "You are not alone. We stand with you," he said in an English-language video message to the Ukrainians.

"This terrible war must stop. And I want to let you know that the Netherlands stands with you, even if it takes a long time and even if it is difficult," the outgoing prime minister continued in the video.

The war in Ukraine will also be commemorated in other places in the country on Saturday. A nationwide commemoration will take place at the Beatrix building in Utrecht in the late morning, and there will also be a commemoration in Ridderkerk. In Gouda, the flag of Ukraine is raised at the town hall. Furthermore, In Geertruidenberg and Raamsdonksveer (Noord-Brabant), Ukrainian songs and the European anthem, among other things, will be played from church towers.

During the 'Remember Together' event in the Beatrix building, Ukrainian refugees and Dutch people can come together. The event includes activities and performances. Ukrainian ambassador Oleksandr Karasevych and Utrecht city councilor Eelco Eerenberg will also be present. The day is an initiative of the Utrecht community for Ukrainian refugees Vital'nya, which means 'living room'.

The second anniversary of the Russian invasion was also commemorated in several cities on Friday. In Rotterdam, for example, there was a commemorative event in front of the town hall on Coolsingel.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima also expressed their support for the people of Ukraine on Saturday. In a written message, the royal couple praised their dedication to the fight against Russia.

"For two years now, the Ukrainian people have been raising a dam against Russian aggression with great steadfastness and courage. We continue to stand united behind the Ukrainian men and women who are fighting for freedom, democracy and justice. Their commitment is an example and an inspiration to us all."

Majority in parliament pledges further support for Ukraine in statement

On Friday, a large majority in the Tweede Kamer signed a statement to continue supporting Ukraine economically and militarily "as long as necessary". Two years after the Russian invasion, nine parties, together accounting for 98 of the 150 seats in Parliament, want to "send a strong signal that the Netherlands will continue to stand firmly behind Ukraine."

In the statement, the parties write that the war continues to claim innocent victims "every day". "Brave men and women are fighting on the front lines to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity. They are committed not only to Ukraine's future but also to the freedom of all of Europe."

The parties call it "crucial", also for the security of the Netherlands, that Ukraine can continue to defend itself. "We will therefore continue to stand side by side with Ukraine politically, economically and militarily. Today, and for as long as necessary."

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hanke Bruins Slot wrote on X that the security of the Netherlands ”is closely linked to Ukraine's brave fight for freedom. Not for a single day can we afford to forget that the Ukrainians’ brave fight is also our concern.”