The popular Spanish deli Pacomer in Amsterdam's popular De Pijp neighborhood announced it will shut down after 16 years. On March 2, the last croquetas and olives will be sold over the counter. It is a bitter loss for 46-year-old owner Francisco "Paco" Rodriguez and his regular customers. But the large premises on the Gerard Doustraat with a kitchen, display case and store have become too expensive, Het Parool reports. Eventually, he'll open a smaller version a few doors down the street.

"We are very sad to announce the closing of Pacomer. Thank you for being with us all these years, sharing experiences and food in an unforgettable way," the deli wrote on Instagram earlier this month. "We are very sad to depart but a new era must enter, this is why we will be opening a take away Spanish place next door... But thats a new story."

Rodriguez has delighted Spanish food lovers with his cuisine since opening the business. Pacomer became a go-to place for residents of De Pijp, the Spanish and Dutch-Spanish communities, and people working in the offices in the area. Almost 90 percent of the people who come to Pacomer are regulars, said Rodriguez, who spent time getting to know those who dropped in for a visit. He even counts some of his regulars as friends outside of work.

The reason for the closure is the exponential increase in costs. Rent is on the rise in the pricey neighborhood, and other costs have also risen, like energy prices. Transportation costs in particular are a problem, as most of the products at Pacomer have to be imported from Spain.

"On top of that, everyone's salary is rising, except mine. There is very little left over from that,” Rodriguez told Het Parool. This prompted the 46-year-old to close the deli with a heavy heart. The chef-owner said he had no choice but to call it quits. It is still unclear what will happen next to the Pacomer premises.

However, this does not mean a complete end for Pacomer. In the future, the deli will relocate to a much smaller takeaway location at Gerard Doustraat 68. Rodriguez will continue to sell Spanish delicatessen products in a slimmed-down form, as there will not be enough space for the entire range.

Regulars can still look forward to the chef continuing to sell all his sandwiches, as well as most of his tapas dishes. "I'm happy with it because I enjoy cooking and interacting with the guests the most," Rodriguez told Het Parool.