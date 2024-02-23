The police found hundreds of thousands of ecstasy pills in a house in Tilburg on Thursday. The pills were being manufactured when the officers entered the building. The 39-year-old resident has been arrested.

The police visited the house on the Bisschop Ophoviousstraat in Tilburg Oud-Noord after they had received a call. “The manufacturing process was underway upon arrival, and the tableting machine was working. There was a bag with hundreds of thousands of ecstasy pills in the home, an enormous amount,” the police reported on Friday. There was also a lot of MDMA in the house, the active substance in ecstasy pills.

The suspect is still in custody. The police will investigate further.