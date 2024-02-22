Feyenoord were knocked out of European competition by AS Roma for the third season in a row on Thursday. Both matches between the sides finished in a draw, but the Italian side won on penalties.

It is the third time in the last five years that Roma has beaten Feyenoord in European competition. The Romans knocked the Rotterdammers out in extra time of the Europa League last season and beat them in the final of the UEFA Conference League two seasons ago.

Arne Slot went with Bart Nieuwkoop in the right-wing position. Nieuwkoop who is originally a right back was picked ahead of Alireza Jahanbaksch and Yankuba Minteh. The first leg finished level in Rotterdam meaning that the winner would go through in this match.

Feyenoord took the lead in the fifth minute. Quilindschy Hartman played a low cross to the back post, which was then deflected to Santiago Gimenez, who reacted well to head it into the net.

The Romans equalized ten minutes later. Stephan el Shaaraway cut inside and played the pass to Lorenzo Pellegrini, whose effort from the edge of the area was well hit straight into the far corner.

As was the case in the matches between the two last season, the chances were scarce, with neither side creating anything of note in the second half before the game went to extra time.

Feyenoord dominated the first half of extra time but created no meaningful chances.

The match finished 1-1, with Timon Wellenreuther once again showing his qualities as a reliable backup goalkeeper with a great low save to deny Romelu Lukaku in the last minute of the match.

The match went to penalties where two of the four Feyenoord takers missed. Ayase Ueda scored the first pen for Slot’s side before David Hancko and Alireza Jahanbaksch saw their efforts saved by Roma keeper Mile Svilar. Quilindschy Hartman scored the last pen for the away side, but it was to no avail as Nicola Zalewski smashed the winning penalty home.