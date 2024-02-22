A criminal investigation has been launched into the fatal bridge accident in Lochem, the Dutch Labor Inspectorate reported. Detectives from the inspectorate’s special investigation service started the investigation on Wednesday under the guidance of the Public Prosecution Service (OM).

Two people were killed in the accident where one of the bridge’s arches came loose during lifting. The victims were a Pole and a Belgian working on the bridge, the Inspectorate reported. Two others got hurt. Many people saw the accident happen.

It is standard procedure to launch a criminal investigation into workplace accidents in which people died, a spokesperson for the Inspectorate said. The Dutch Labor Inspectorate’s inspectors are also conducting their own investigation into what happened in the Gelderland municipality.

The Dutch Safety Board (OVV) also started an exploratory inquiry. “We have been there, spoken to people, and collected information,” said a spokesperson for the OVV. Whether the OVV will ultimately proceed with an investigation will be determined later. First, it will work with the collected data. The OVV previously said it would visit Lochem to see whether it could investigate which safety lessons can be learned for future situations.

Construction group BAM, which was working on the construction site, said earlier in the day that it had “learned with great sadness” of the accident. The construction company did not want to comment further. That was confirmed again by a spokesperson late in the evening. “We will leave it at this time with what has been said previously.”

Last year, BAM was also involved in a serious accident in which an employee was killed. A train collided with a BAM construction crane on the track in Voorschoten. The operator of the crane died.

The construction site in Lochem also contains large cranes from the Belgian company Aertssen. That company has not yet responded to requests for comment.