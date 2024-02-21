There has already been a ten percent increase in skiing accidents this year compared to the same period a year ago. A lack of snow and bad slopes has led to a higher chance of getting injured, according to the alarm center Eurocross.

The warm weather has led to lousy snow, especially at the bottom of the slopes. The number of accidents could continue to rise, especially as the holiday period is not over yet, says a spokesperson for Eurocross. “We are seeing breaks, knee injuries, and torn knee ligaments. These types of injuries often occur due to mushy snow.”

Eurocross Assistance receives around 1600 reports a year of injuries on the slopes. Research from Eurocross shows that 80 percent of Wintersport fanatics overestimate their skiing ability; therefore, they choose slopes and circumstances unsuited to their level. Skiers who consider themselves experienced are most at risk of injuries.

Eurocross has been researching winter sports injuries for over ten years. The results show that mainly men overrate their ability: 90 percent compared to 64 percent of women.