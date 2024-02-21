Seven suspects of the riots in The Hague on Saturday will remain in custody for two weeks. The examining magistrate of the court in The Hague decided this on Wednesday.

The suspects are men aged 19 to 30 from Apeldoorn, Cuijk, Rijkevoort, and Nijmegen. On Monday and Tuesday, five suspects had already been brought to trial for their involvement in the disturbances surrounding the meeting of Eritreans in The Hague.

There were riots around the Fruitweg in The Hague on Saturday at the end of the afternoon while a meeting of pro-government Eritreans was taking place in the Opera hall. Opponents of the regime came and sought the confrontation. The police were there to prevent this, which resulted in clashes with the mobile unit. Some rioters appeared to have assault and stabbing weapons with them. Stones were thrown, vandalism was caused, and vehicles were set on fire. The police used tear gas. Fifteen police officers were injured.

A 28-year-old man from Rotterdam was arrested on Friday after calling for violence regarding the meeting in an online video on Thursday. He is being held for incitement to commit violence. The suspects arrested on Saturday evening are being held for public violence.