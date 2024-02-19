A Dutch woman is suspected of stabbing her partner to death in Budapest, the Hungarian police said. They arrested the Dutch woman during the early hours of Monday morning.

According to the police, they received multiple reports about a man bleeding profusely on Kazincsy Street in Budapest’s VII district. First responders tried to resuscitate him, but it was to no avail. He died at the scene.

The middle-aged Dutch couple seemed to have been holidaying in the Hungarian capital. The police said that they were fighting in an Airbnb apartment they had rented. “The woman injured the man with a knife so badly that he bled to death on the spot,” the police said.

The police arrested the woman and are investigating what happened.