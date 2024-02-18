A 64-year-old hunter from France was given a three-month suspended prison sentence and his hunting license permanently revoked on Tuesday after he seriously injured a Dutch tourist who was driving on a freeway. The French hunter was on a wild boar hunt in 2020 when he accidentally hit the Dutch tourist in the shoulder, AD reported.

The accident took place on September 30, 2020 around 12.30 pm. The Dutch couple were driving on the A63, south of Bordeaux, and were on their way to Spain when the rear window suddenly shattered and the man, who was a passenger in the car at the time, was hit by a bullet.

According to local media, the 61-year-old Dutchman was hit in his shoulder and narrowly missed his spine. Miraculously" no vital organ was hit, said a source close to the investigation, AD reported.

The police investigation revealed that the bullet came from the rifle of a hunter who was hunting wild boar with a group of other hunters in the rural area at the time.

After a ballistic analysis of the bullet that hit the Dutch tourist, the alleged perpetrator was identified. He is a 64-year-old man from the department of Gironde, the region around Bordeaux.

The hunter, who according to his lawyer was an experienced marksman and former soldier, denied the accusations that he was responsible for the shot and the injury. However, the court disagreed and sentenced him to a three-month suspended prison sentence.