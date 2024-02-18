The roles were reversed for John van 't Schip's Ajax side on Sunday against NEC. Just three days after the Amsterdammers scored in injury time to equalize against Bodo-Glimt in the UEFA Conference League, it was NEC who got an injury time leveler in the Johan Cruijff Arena, ensuring that the match finished level at 2-2.

The Eredivisie match between the doubleheader with Bodo Glimt in the Conference League was preceded by the farewell of Edson Álvarez. The Mexican, who moved to English Premier League side West Ham United last summer, said an emotional farewell to the crowd in the Johan Cruijff Arena. Once he took his place in the stands, the state of his former club was not much to cheer about.

Steven Berghuis, one of the few remaining former teammates of Álvarez, pulled out injured after the 2-2 against Bodo Glimt for the meeting with the Nijmegen side, who have been in good form in the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup. Coach John van 't Schip awarded youngster Jaydon Banel his first starting spot. Chuba Akpom and Carlos Forbes took their place on the bench.

They saw Banel help Ajax take the lead after just over five minutes. After a cleared cross from Jordan Henderson was scooped to striker Brian Brobbey, Banel reacted well and quickly before smashing the ball into the net. The 19-year-old talent cried out after his first goal in the main squad but later learned that he would have to wait a little longer. Brobbey, who touched Banel's shot, was awarded his fourteenth goal of the season and thus surpassed his season total from last season: 1-0.

It was anything but the prelude to an easy victory. The crowd saw again how bad things are with Van 't Schip's team. The interim coach also gave a starting spot to Benjamin Tahirovic and, therefore, opted for two controlling midfielders. Compared to the poor displays against Heerenveen and Bodo Glimt, Ajax became slightly more conservative and, therefore, more compact. But when Ajax tried to put pressure on NEC early, it looked a bit more organized but not necessarily more threatening for the visitors.

The away side grew in confidence, with ex-Ajax winger Sontje Hansen being stopped by Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj when in on goal after 27 minutes played.

Ajax went into halftime with a 1-0 lead, but NEC came out stronger. Koki Ogawa headed wide from inside the box just after halftime.

Rogier Meijer's side got their deserved equalizer just after the hour. Tjaronn Chery fizzed a ball across the six-yard box, which Jorell Hato slid into his goal.

Eight minutes later, NEC was still dominating. Left-back Calvin Verdonk was unmarked in the box, making Ramaj save his overhead kick attempt from close range.

Despite NEC's impressive performance, Ajax retook the lead in the 79th minute. Brobbey saw Forbs bursting through and played it into his path. Forbs finish was anything but graceful as he stumbled before deflecting the ball into the net. But nobody involved with Ajax would care as the Amsterdammers were ahead again.

Lasse Schone was given a warm reception from the Ajax fans. The Danish midfielder was very successful in his seven-year stint in the capital. But he almost hurt his old side in the 88th minute when one of his trademark free kicks hit the crossbar.

NEC got a dramatic late equalizer in the 95th minute. Schone crossed the ball to Ogawa, who did not get the proper connection on it, leaving it to roll through perfectly for Rober, who tapped it in from point-blank range.

It is a blow to Ajax who did not capitalize on FC Twente's loss earlier in the day against FC Utrecht. The Amsterdammers are eight points behind Twente, who are in a preliminary Champions League spot. AZ is also three points ahead of Ajax. NEC is also just six points behind Ajax in seventh position.