Four people got hurt in a large fire in an apartment building on Derde Schinkelstraat in Amsterdam Zuid on Wednesday. Emergency services took them to a hospital for treatment. One got hurt when jumping from a balcony to escape the fire, and the other three suffered smoke inhalation.

The fire broke out at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and quickly spread through the building, a spokesperson for the fire brigade told AT5. The fire department deployed several vehicles to the building.

Firefighters had to rescue two people with a ladder truck. They couldn’t escape down the stairs due to the flames. Another two were escorted out via the ground floor. Paramedics checked seven people for injuries at the scene. Three of the rescued people had to go to a hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze relatively quickly. Photos from the scene show fire damage on several floors. The building is uninhabitable, the fire department spokesperson told the local broadcaster.