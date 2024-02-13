Sarah V., the 37-year-old doctor who the Public Prosecution Service accuses of poisoning two of her three children, explained in detail one last time in the court in Utrecht on Tuesday that she is innocent.

She asked the court to look at the facts for her and her children in an emotional plea. "You may have never seen my children, but trust me, they are more than worth it," she concluded.

The Public Prosecutor demanded eleven years in prison against V. last week. She was alleged to have caused her son to become ill around the time of his birth in 2016, and investigators claimed she kept the boy sick for a period of four years. V. is also suspected of the attempted murder of her two-month-old daughter by poisoning her when the girl was already ill. And aggravated abuse regarding the young boy, who is one of her other children. Both children have been seriously ill for a long time and, according to the Public Prosecution Service, were on the verge of death. The motive is unknown due to V. denying the crime.

The case is very complex, and the investigation has been ongoing for years. The court is taking extra time to reach a verdict, which will be heard on the 19th of March. The court president added that she is keeping all options open, including reopening the case. "It is honestly unclear to us how we will decide on this."

V.'s lawyers have asked for a full acquittal as they believe the evidence for a conviction is missing. They described their client as "a desperate mother."

That desperation was clearly expressed in V.'s last words, which brought the emotionally charged, six-day trial to an end on Tuesday. According to V., "it has not been a fair trial" due to the Public Prosecution Service. The justice department allegedly kept her and her lawyers in the dark for a long time regarding the file surrounding her son, only making the suspicions concrete when substantiating the sentence. V. believes that she has been unable to defend herself against this. She says the Public Prosecution Service has "dealt with the facts selectively and subjectively."

V. was arrested at the beginning of January 2021; she was held in custody for a month and was freed under strict conditions. She still has contact with her children but is not allowed to live with them. "My life has been destroyed these last few years," she said. "The impact on my life, my husband's life, and my children is indescribable. Every day, we are reminded of this case. Not only do I know the conditions by heart, but my children do too."