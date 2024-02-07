The Public Prosecution Service (OM) demanded eleven years in jail at the court in Utrecht on Tuesday against 37-year-old Sarah V. for attempted murder of her newborn daughter, born in 2020, and aggravated assault of her newborn son, born in 2016. Both children were close to dying, according to the OM.

The demand, which sent shock waves throughout the court, followed hours-long arguments from two officers of justice. In which they explained in detail that the suspect, a doctor from Utrecht, had knowingly targeted the health of her children. V. denies. Her motives are, therefore, unclear. Experts who examined the woman were unable to identify any personality disorder. The OM believes she should be held fully accountable for her actions.

According to the prosecution, this is a case of child abuse by falsifying symptoms, also known as Münchausen syndrome by proxy. In this case, it concerns causing or aggravating an illness in a child. Partly because of this, the case against V. is very complex.

The girl who was born very prematurely is said to have become quite ill because V. had systematically and deliberately diluted and poisoned her breast milk delivered to the hospital with a diarrhea inhibitor. V. was taking the medication, loperamide, due to a chronic intestinal disorder. The prosecutor accuses the suspect of attempted murder and preparing to commit murder.

Additionally, the boy had growth problems and heavy intestine problems. He was often taken to the hospital and was operated on on several occasions. V. had provided false information for years, meaning there were many unnecessary and incorrect medical procedures performed on the child. The Public Prosecutor says that the suspect also did not follow the medical advice correctly and did not adequately feed the child.

V. was arrested at the beginning of January 2021. She was held for a month and released under strict conditions. She still has contact with her kids but cannot live with them. The Public Prosecution Service asked the court, if it convicts, to detain the woman again.

V.'s lawyers, who were to provide their defense on Thursday, asked for a one-day postponement to Friday. They felt overwhelmed by the extensive argument from the Public Prosecution Service about the son. The court honored that wish. As a result, the process will be completed next week. The court's ruling is scheduled for March 19.