Travelers in the Netherlands gave train stations an average score of 7.21 last year, down slightly from 7.32 in 2022, NS reported based on an annual study it commissions from I&O Research. Klimmen-Ransdaal is again the best-rated station in the Netherlands. Lage Zwaluwe station received the lowest score.

According to NS, the 2023 score is more in line with pre-pandemic scores. “The decrease in 2023 compared to 2022 can be explained by the increasing number of travelers after the coronavirus. Stations became busier, which affects the rating,” the rail company said. “The return of the commuter after working a lot from home also influences the score. They are usually more critical of their station than travelers on a day out.”

Klimmen-Ransdaal station on the Heuvelland line in Zuid-Holland is again the best-rated station in the Netherlands. Last year, travelers gave the picturesque station an 8.7 - the highest score ever. “Travelers appreciate the station for its beautiful location in the hilly landscape and for the monumental building from 1913 with restaurant and terrace on the platform,” NS said.

Schin op Geul station, also on the Heuvelland line, came in second place. Mantgum station in Friesland got third place.

The least-liked train station in the Netherlands is Lage Zwaluwe station, with a score of 4.6. According to NS, travelers find this station, located away from the village and next to the highway, lacking in atmosphere. Den Helder Zuid also received a failing score of 5.4. NS and ProRail are investigating how they can improve these stations.

“The two stations with a failing grade clearly show how important the connection between the station and the surrounding area is,” said Sebastiaan de Wilde, CEO of NS Stations. “The stations are functionally in order, but they are too far from civilization. A station only has a soul when it is connected to its environment.”

According to De Wilde, designing train stations with more than just train travel in mind is essential. “Last year, 89 initiatives by local residents, social entrepreneurs, and other social partners were also given a place at our stations,” he said.

Every year, I&O Research surveys thousands of travelers on their opinions about the train stations and where they think improvements are necessary. Last year, the research agency spoke to 83,162 travelers on behalf of NS and ProRail.