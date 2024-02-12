The Netherlands must stop exporting F-35 parts to Isreal, the court of appeal in The Hague ruled on Monday. “There is a clear risk that Israel’s F-35 fighter jets might be used in the commission of serious violations of international humanitarian law,” the court ruled.

Human rights organizations Oxfam Novib, PAX Nederland, and The Rights Forum had taken the Dutch State to court to stop the export. They argued that the Netherlands knows Israel is using the F-35 fighter jets to bomb the Gaza Strip, and the Dutch State is, therefore, violating the laws of war by enabling these attacks on civilian populations.

Previously, the court in The Hague ruled that the deliveries could continue. The court of appeals felt differently.

“Israel does not take sufficient account of the consequences of its attacks for the civilian population. Israel’s attacks on Gaza have resulted in a disproportionate number of civilian casualties, including thousands of children,” the judges wrote. “ The Netherlands is a party to several international regulations which stipulate that if a clear risk of serious violations of international humanitarian law exists, the Netherlands has the obligation to prevent the export of military equipment.” The deliveries must stop within seven days.

Outgoing Minister Geoffrey van Leeuwen for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation is currently in Brussels. He told NOS that he is studying the verdict.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte is visiting Israel and the Palestinian territories today.