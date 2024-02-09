Outgoing prime minister Mark Rutte will once again travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories on Monday to discuss a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The Government Information Service reported that Rutte will speak to his Israeli colleague Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister Benny Gantz. Later that day, he will talk to Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.

“The importance of an immediate ceasefire that should lead to a sustainable solution will be discussed during the meeting,” the Government Information Service said. Rutte will also bring up the humanitarian situation in Gaza, as well as the importance of the hostages being freed and “the necessity of a long-term solution for the conflict.”