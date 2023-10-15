A pro-Palestinian march will take place in the center of Amsterdam on Sunday in response to the events in Israel and Gaza. The march will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Dam Square and participants will then walk through the city center towards Westerpark in Amsterdam West.

Representatives from the Foundation for Services and Research Center Palestine (DocP), the "Plant an Olive Tree" foundation, and the Euro-Mediterranean Centre for Migration and Development (EMCEMO) are among those attending the march.

The march has been organized to "stand up for justice for the Palestinians," said the "Plant an Olive Tree" foundation. "We simply want them to be seen as humans. The demonstration is about their humanity and their rights."

"Our protest is directed against the reprehensible policies of the far-right Israeli government, not against Jews. Anti-Semitic expressions of hate are equally a violation of human rights," emphasized the Euro-Mediterranean Center for Migration & Development (EMCEMO). "On Sunday, we will be demonstrating for the freedom and rights of the Palestinians."

The march was initially planned to proceed from Dam Square to Jonas Daniël Meijerplein in the old Jewish neighborhood. However, following discussions with the police and the municipality, it was decided that the march would end in Westerpark. The municipality deemed Jonas Daniel Meijerplein an unsuitable endpoint, especially given the Amsterdam marathon taking place in the city on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon in Amsterdam-Oost, there will also be a gathering to reflect on the violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip, organized by the Assadaaka Community foundation. Throughout the week, they have been holding drop-in sessions for people concerned about the situation. "We see the images, we hear the stories, from friends, acquaintances, and family in the region and through the media. This crisis continues, with many civilians becoming victims of this war and this injustice, affecting everyone touched by it. In times of crisis, we stand united and do not allow division," said the foundation.

People are welcome to visit the foundation on Polderweg between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m.