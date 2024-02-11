Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that Israeli ground forces will enter the city of Rafah, but that the Palestinian civilian population will be allowed to leave the city. He said this in an interview with US broadcaster ABC News to be aired later on Sunday. "Those who say that under no circumstances should we enter Rafah are basically saying lose the war. Keep Hamas there," Netanyahu said in an interview with ABC News.

When asked where the roughly 1.4 million people living in the city on the Egyptian border should go, Netanyahu said they could go to the areas north of the city where the Israeli army has driven out Hamas. "We are now working on a detailed plan," he said. However, he would not say how much time this would take. "This I agree with the Americans," Netanyahu told ABC News. "We're going to do it while providing safe passage for the civilian population so they can leave."

However, the Israeli Prime Minister emphasized that military action was necessary in Rafah."But we will do it. We will get the last Hamas terror battalions in Rafah, which is the last bastion," he said.The Israeli plan has led to a lot of criticism internationally, including from the United States. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has also expressed his concerns, as has outgoing Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot. Hamas warned on Saturday that an attack on Rafah could lead to "tens of thousands of deaths and injuries".

Bruins Slot thinks military action in Rafah is “unjustifiable”

Outgoing Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot has spoken out against a possible "large-scale military operation" by Israel in the Palestinian city of Rafah. "It is difficult to imagine that a large-scale military operation in an area with so many people will not lead to many civilian casualties and a major humanitarian disaster. This is unjustifiable" she wrote on X.

Bruins Slot called the situation "very worrying". She is not the only one to express this opinion: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also warns of catastrophic consequences if Israeli forces launch an offensive in the city, which is currently believed to be home to almost 1.5 million people. These fears have been heightened after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the army (IDF) to evacuate Rafah on Friday.

According to Bruins Slot, "a temporary humanitarian ceasefire" and ultimately a permanent end to the violence between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas must be achieved quickly. "This is also important for the hostages, who must be released unconditionally and as soon as possible," she added.