The Police arrested a total of six people suspected of being involved in two shootings in Rotterdam on Saturday night.

Five men aged between 19 and 35, all from Schiedam, were arrested after shooting at a house in the Kerkhoflaan in Crooswijk at around 4 a.m. However, no one was injured and no one was present in the house.

Two men fled in the direction of Begraafplaats Crooswijk after the shooting. The police were quickly on the scene and arrested the five perpetrators. Because the officers also saw a firearm in the car of the five, they pointed their firearms at one suspect.

The night before, at around 2 a.m., police received a report of a shooting incident in the Vierhavensstraat in Rotterdam-West. Shots were reportedly fired into the air from a car. Officers found shell casings in the street and searched for the vehicle allegedly involved in the incident. Shortly after, the police detained one person in a car. After an interrogation, the person in question was released and is no longer considered a suspect.

De politie is op zoek naar getuigen die meer weten over een schietincident aan de #Vierhavenstraat in #Rotterdam. Er is hierbij vanuit een auto geschoten in de lucht. Gelukkig raakte niemand gewond: https://t.co/mQcPmvhY2y — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) February 11, 2024

There were also several violent incidents in the region on Saturday. On Friday night, shots were fired at a house in Weena South in the city center. The police have launched an investigation. No arrests have been made so far and it is still unclear if there is a connection between the three shootings.

In addition, there was also an explosion on Saturday evening at a house on Koninginneweg in Oud-Beijerland. As a result, a window shattered. However, there were no injuries and no one was arrested.