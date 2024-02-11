The Consumers' Association advises consumers not to place orders with the online store Refurbished.nl, which sells, among other things, repaired smartphones. The reason for this is a continuing flood of complaints about the company.

According to the complainants, the online store does not deliver orders or does not deliver them on time. According to the association, the company also pays back late or not at all when orders are canceled. The consumer organization also claims that customer service is difficult to reach.

Due to the flood of complaints, the consumer association had already asked the company to stop selling products until all delivery and repayment arrears had been cleared. Although the company says it is taking measures, such as stating on its website "ordered today, delivered tomorrow", this is not enough, according to the consumer organization.

The online store claims that it immediately puts customers in contact with the suppliers in the event of complaints. This is supposed to solve the problem as far as possible. However, the consumer association disagrees and believes that Refurbished.nl itself is responsible. "The company itself is responsible for the proper handling of orders and complaints," the association told RTL Nieuws.