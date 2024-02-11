In the Limburg church village of Itteren, the carnival celebrations officially began at 12.11 p.m. with the hoisting of the so-called Vreigeleir, a doll that symbolizes the carnival association. The village of Maastricht hit the headlines last week when it was announced that the pastor of Itteren would refuse communion to the princess couple during the carnival mass on Sunday morning. In the end, this mass did not take place at all.

The two princesses of the carnival association De Vreigeleire von Itteren this year are Carly I and Helen. The local pastor Paul Horsch announced in advance that he would have "pricks of conscience" if he were to give the host to the lesbian couple during the traditional carnival mass on Vastelaovend. This statement came under a lot of criticism. As a result, the carnival association announced that it would not be attending the mass due to the pastor's stance.

After the carnival association made the pastor's decision public on Facebook, there was a series of angry reactions from the village. Many people pointed to the time when the conservative bishop Jo Gijsen ruled the diocese of Roermond and denied communion to countless people, including homosexuals.

The De Vreigeleire association is "fine" with the fact that the mass was ultimately canceled altogether, spokesman Manfred Winkens announced on Sunday morning. "At least we made our position clear by not going, and our entire association stood behind us." The Itteren carnival association, which is home to around 900 people, has 14 members in the so-called Elferrat and 12 members in the youth section.

According to Winkens, the level of togetherness and commitment has been high over the past few days. Neither Winkens nor the princess couple themselves would have thought that Pastor Horsch's refusal to receive the host would receive attention far beyond Itteren. "Now the point has been made, the attention is there," he said.

How and why the carnival mass was canceled was not explained by the Itteren parish church, except that the mass was canceled "completely". The parish administration had previously expressed its regret at the situation that had arisen. Solutions could have been found "that would have done justice to the princess couple but also to the pastor's dilemma, and would have suited a parish in which so many people work on community and connection. We regret that this was not chosen and that Carly and Helen feel marginalized," the church said.

The diocese of Roermond supported the pastor's decision. Communion is neither a matter of course nor a right, the diocese said, even for faithful churchgoers.