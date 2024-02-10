The Red Cross is deploying almost 800 volunteers to the carnival festivities in the Netherlands. According to the aid organization, more and more volunteers are needed. This is mainly due to the large number of events in Limburg and North Brabant, according to the Red Cross.

In major cities such as Maastricht, Tilburg, and Breda, carnival is becoming increasingly busy, according to the organization. "The Red Cross also notices this. Our first responders are increasingly dealing with people who need help."

The Red Cross is in action at around 90 events. The volunteers cover first aid posts that are spread all over the city or at events. They are also out and about by bike and on foot. For example, 30 Red Cross volunteers are on duty at the big carnival parade in Tilburg. There are also volunteers from the organization in Maastricht, Breda, Bergen op Zoom and above the rivers, such as on the Utrechtse Heuvelrug and in the Achterhoek and Twente.

Furthermore, the aid organization has a few tips for carnival-goers. For example, as it can be quite chilly, especially in the evening and at night, it is advisable to put on enough layers. "Eat enough, especially if you are also drinking alcohol. Thirdly, keep an eye on each other," the Red Cross advises.

Although the official start of the carnival is not until Sunday, countless revelers have already thrown themselves into the carnival on Friday. And those who stayed behind will do so on Saturday. Worrying are the countless "Hollanders" crossing the great rivers by train. It is already so busy in cities like Breda and Den Bosch, the invasion of Randstadelingen makes crowd management necessary, also in Tilburg and Eindhoven. In those cities, people are dispersed as much as possible on streets and squares through a variety of measures. "Last year we really reached the limit," said chairman Ad Koopman of the Brabant Carnival Association.