Feyenoord will face FC Groningen at home in the semi-finals of the KNVB Beker tournament. The other semi-final battle is between SC Cambuur and NEC. That is the result of the draw that was made on the program De Eretribune on ESPN.

The semi-final matches are scheduled for February 27, 28 or 29. The final is on April 21 in De Kuip in Rotterdam.

Feyenoord reached the semi-finals thanks to a 2-0 win over AZ. FC Groningen won on penalties against Fortuna Sittard in the quarter-finals. Cambuur was too strong for Vitesse (3-1), and NEC defeated ADO Den Haag (3-0).